Webrequest error 4060

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i have problem with my EA, can someone hel me with this problem? i want send variable from mql4 to php, i use webrequest. but when i comple it. the problem like that. how i can fix it?


 

127.0.0.1 is localhost.

Try a real address.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

127.0.0.1 is localhost.

Try a real address.

can i send the variable in mql4 to php in localhost with webrequest??
 

my script:


 

No.

Try a real address and add it to allowed URL's in settings.

You can make a free .TK domain and redirect it to your ip/server, then add the .TK domain name to the allowed URL's list and your good to go.
[Deleted]  
baguspramundana@gmail.com: i have problem with my EA, can someone hel me with this problem? i want send variable from mql4 to php, i use webrequest. but when i comple it. the problem like that. how i can fix it?

Just as the log message explains, you must add the address to the "Expert Advisors" tab in the Options (Ctrl-O):

And as you can see, you can add local addresses to the list contrary to other comments!

 
Marco vd Heijden:

No.

Try a real address and add it to allowed URL's in settings.

i cant send variable with offline mode to php?

how i can send variable to php in localhost with mql4?

[Deleted]  
baguspramundana@gmail.com:

i cant send variable with offline mode to php?

how i can send variable to php in localhost with mql4?

You can! See my previous post #5.

 
Fernando Carreiro:

Just as the log message explains, you must add the address to the "Expert Advisors" tab in the Options (Ctrl-O):


wow this work. now my problem in php. i cant save to database.


 
Fernando Carreiro:

You can! See my previous post #5.

thank you so much.

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