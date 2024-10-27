Webrequest error 4060
127.0.0.1 is localhost.
Try a real address.
Marco vd Heijden:can i send the variable in mql4 to php in localhost with webrequest??
127.0.0.1 is localhost.
Try a real address.
No.
Try a real address and add it to allowed URL's in settings.You can make a free .TK domain and redirect it to your ip/server, then add the .TK domain name to the allowed URL's list and your good to go.
baguspramundana@gmail.com: i have problem with my EA, can someone hel me with this problem? i want send variable from mql4 to php, i use webrequest. but when i comple it. the problem like that. how i can fix it?
Just as the log message explains, you must add the address to the "Expert Advisors" tab in the Options (Ctrl-O):
And as you can see, you can add local addresses to the list contrary to other comments!
Marco vd Heijden:
No.
Try a real address and add it to allowed URL's in settings.
i cant send variable with offline mode to php?
how i can send variable to php in localhost with mql4?
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i have problem with my EA, can someone hel me with this problem? i want send variable from mql4 to php, i use webrequest. but when i comple it. the problem like that. how i can fix it?