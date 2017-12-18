"ObjectSetText" doesn't display my whole text
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Hi,
I have a horizontal line that shows a price.
I want to put a text on this line but for some reason, I only see the beginning of my text on the right of my chart.
How can I see the whole text?
Thanks!