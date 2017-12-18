"ObjectSetText" doesn't display my whole text

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Hi,

I have a horizontal line that shows a price.

I want to put a text on this line but for some reason, I only see the beginning of my text on the right of my chart.

How can I see the whole text?

Thanks!

ObjectCreate("price",OBJ_HLINE,0,0,price);
ObjectSet("price",OBJPROP_PRICE1,price);
       
ObjectCreate("text",OBJ_TEXT,0,OrderOpenTime(),price);
ObjectSet("text",OBJPROP_PRICE1,price);
ObjectSetText("text","This is the long text bla bla bla................");
 

The maximum text is 63 characters. You'll have use multiple objects

 

Thanks

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