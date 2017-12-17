Request for script
I liked you idea so I made it...
Save this to your indicators fold. To set an alert simply draw a rectangle, and if you don't like the color of the lines you can change them in the input options window. S/R alerts are self explanatory, but when you draw the rectangle around the current price it turns into a channel breakout alert. You can create as many alerts as you want, and since I've fully implemented object save/load so you can close the chart/change timeframe and the alerts (and state of alert) will persist. Additionally, you can save this indicator to your default profile and it will automatically load your alerts every time you launch a chart. Finally, you can delete individual alerts by deleting the rectangle object or clear all alerts at once using the "clear zones" button.
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Hi
i've a request , could some on help me ?
i want a script , that when i Draw a Rectangle box , it show automatically like this photo :
and alert me when price reach it with a custom pop up message like : price reach supply zone at 1.xxxx on M5
like this :
Thanks