Function to start a EA
Look at this source code.
In general, fxsaber found interesting coding things without any doubt. But his code is cryptic, using "tricks", he doesn't seem to know what a comment is, by-passing the compiler by using pre-processor directive uselessly. I would not recommend it.
Hey all,
is there a way to start a EA out of a class ? I know i could handle multiple instance within a EA but i want a spereate name space and process, means i can detach a specifc EA and don't interrupt other EA's. Or like i have a situation where i want to start a specific EA:
Now with the start command, a new chart window is opened and the EA "EURUSD_H2_EA" will be assigned.
I look for sth like that.... you think it's possible ?
echo "Thanks" && echo "Best Regards" | all
In general, fxsaber found interesting coding things without any doubt. But his code is cryptic, using "tricks", he doesn't seem to know what a comment is, by-passing the compiler by using pre-processor directive uselessly. I would not recommend it.
From the end-user point of view there is no need to dig into fxsaber's code. You can use it as described in the code description: a single include directive and a single line of code.
Yes, he has its own style, but there are a lot more code from others which even worse ;-). Also style discussions are usually grow to holy wars distracting people from actual topic.
From the end-user point of view there is no need to dig into fxsaber's code. You can use it as described in the code description: a single include directive and a single line of code.
Yes, he has its own style, but there are a lot more code from others which even worse ;-). Also style discussions are usually grow to holy wars distracting people from actual topic.
No problem. My point was not really about style, I was not clear enough.
End-user we are talking about are supposed to be coders, or trying to be, so they should better learn to code their own solution, so I answered and gave a clue how to do it (template). If some people want to use this library, they are free of course, but still I don't recommend it ;-)
From the end-user point of view there is no need to dig into fxsaber's code. You can use it as described in the code description: a single include directive and a single line of code.
Yes, he has its own style, but there are a lot more code from others which even worse ;-). Also style discussions are usually grow to holy wars distracting people from actual topic.
Just found this while making some researches on Russian forum :
use MT4Orders.mqh - this immediately puts a cross on the purity of the experiment. a monstrous library with an overhead, written disgustingly and unreadable. someone severely showed his laziness
From Metaquotes CEO (Renat Fatkhullin) talking about fxsaber code.
And some people are finding me rude.
You know how to pull phrases out of context, but do not know how to make logical deductions.
You know how to pull phrases out of context, but do not know how to make logical deductions.
Out of context ? I provided the context with a link.
What logical deductions ?
Out of context ? I provided the context with a link.
What logical deductions ?
I do not have enough knowledge of English to explain intelligibly.
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Hey all,
is there a way to start a EA out of a class ? I know i could handle multiple instance within a EA but i want a spereate name space and process, means i can detach a specifc EA and don't interrupt other EA's. Or like i have a situation where i want to start a specific EA:
Now with the start command, a new chart window is opened and the EA "EURUSD_H2_EA" will be assigned.
I look for sth like that.... you think it's possible ?
echo "Thanks" && echo "Best Regards" | all