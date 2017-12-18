Buy Gold and Hold

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Hi ALL


Post FOMC, $$ weakness is on the wall, Furthermore Geopolitical situation is a sword hanging on, I have firm view that, Buy GOLD and HOLD,,,  2018 is said to be a year for commodities


your valuable comments are welcomed please

 

At the moment the buyers are running after the digital coins i.e. bitcoin. So 2018 is going to be an interesting year. I think when the bubble pops then they will go back to GOLD. Who knows?


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