Buy Gold and Hold
At the moment the buyers are running after the digital coins i.e. bitcoin. So 2018 is going to be an interesting year. I think when the bubble pops then they will go back to GOLD. Who knows?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi ALL
Post FOMC, $$ weakness is on the wall, Furthermore Geopolitical situation is a sword hanging on, I have firm view that, Buy GOLD and HOLD,,, 2018 is said to be a year for commodities
your valuable comments are welcomed please