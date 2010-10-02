Will tester.exe(32bit) agent, do testing of optimization started from lan terminal64.exe(64bit)?
Hi,
I think it works because I have tried it many times and it is still working. I have two agents on my 64-bit system and one agent from my 32-bit system and I have been using them for optimization and it has been working.
This is from my own personal experience, maybe someone else may have a different experience.
MetaTester-1 and MetaTester-2 are on 64-bit system while SammyTester-1 is on a 32-bit system.
Ok, thanks.
I assume that if you has been able to do it (64-32 bit), than the techonology works for all.
Thanks for your opinion.
Regards
Dear.
I have still not tried since i've not the immediate possibility, but before changing operating systems and hardwares,
i want know if this scenario will run:
- If i launch optimization on terminal64.exe on windows vista 64 bit,
will the agent terminal.exe (32 bit!) on windows server 2003 in lan, perform the optimization?
I know that Eas compiled in 32 bit cannot run, or best should be recompiled, for a 64 bit station,
but don't know if tester have this difference about testing agents.
And the contrary? (Terminal on 64 bit, and tester remote lan agent on 32 bit?)
Does the difference in bit32/64 between workstations, cause differencies in efficiency (computational power/time),
...assuming that tester.exe will go in harmony with tester64.exe, or this difference of 32/64 is just
about compilation, and does not affect the performance of optimization lan agent testing?