Different results on backtesting different time zone
How can you get different timezone for one broker with same EA?
Timezone is related to the broker's server.
You mean - you changed the settings in your EA to the following:
- HourStart = 22,
- next test with HourStart = 20,
- and next backtest with HourStart = 15
ansd you got diofferent results?
That is right: different EA's settings = differehnt results.
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How can you get different timezone for one broker with same EA?
Timezone is related to the broker's server.
You mean - you changed the settings in your EA to the following:
- HourStart = 22,
- next test with HourStart = 20,
- and next backtest with HourStart = 15
ansd you got diofferent results?
That is right: different EA's settings = differehnt results.
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You can set time zone on Tick Data suite manager.
Yes, I changed the working time on my EA and tick data suite manager.
Different settings work exactly at the same time.
If this EA is from the Market so the promotion of the Market products is prohibited on the forum sorry - so ask this question on the product's page.
Remarks:
this is a genuine question, not aiming to promote any EA, broker or Data provider.
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Hello,
I am backtesting to see whether my understanding in time is correct in MT4. So I started backtesting with Tick data suite an EA called robotron using different timezones, but with same default setting. The only difference is the trading time is adjusted to the timezones respectively.
I tested 3 different timezones, but the results are stunning different albeit the trades are exactly the same. Profits on some transactions are discrepant. What could be the possible reason? Is there a bug in MT4 or in Tick data suite?
Results have been attached for comparison.