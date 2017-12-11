EA Magic Number confused

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Hello


I have placed the same EA on different charts with a unique Magic Number for each one:


4863 EURUSD

4864 GBPUSD

4865 USDCHF

4866 USDJPY

4867 USDCAD

4868 AUDUSD


When a trade is opened by the EA on a specific graph, the Magic Number given on the trade box is not right. For example, the current USDJPY trade was opened by the EA 4868



But the EA's Magic Number that is working on the USDJPY graph is 4866



So, I am not sure if the trade was opened or not by the right EA. As each forex pair has its own parameters set, it would be the worst thing if one EA is trading on the wrong pair due to a Magic Number confusión.


Anyone know anything about this issue? I will appreciate any help.


Thanks


Regards

[Deleted]  

Never had problems with the magic number.

It is a problem inside your EA.

The magic number is only needed in case of using several EA on the same symbol.
If you use only one EA  ... did you try to use the same magic number for each? 

My advise: use a demo account, only two or three EAs with different settings and see what happens 

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