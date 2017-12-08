EUR/USD By the New Year closer to
Before the New Year there are 23 days left. This is 3 weeks, that is, only 3 weeks candles:
On December 13, they will decide on the interest rate for USD. And on December 14 there will be a decision on the interest rate for EUR. It seems to me that nothing serious will happen in these days. Therefore, most likely the price for the New Year will remain between these two levels: 1.15 and 1.20. Waveformers will tell you that they are expecting the completion of the fifth wave (see graph). But it is not known when this completion will occur. But most likely this will be the end after the New Year.
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