DRAW_FILLING + Background Bitmap

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Hi,

If you place a DRAW_FILLING indicator over a backgorund bitmap the colors get messed.

Change the backgorund color to get it screwed in a different fashion.


Anyone knows any kind of workarround?

PS: I should open a ticket? Of course. It would help? Of course not.

 
Henrique Vilela:

Hi,

If you place a DRAW_FILLING indicator over a backgorund bitmap the colors get messed.

Change the backgorund color to get it screwed in a different fashion.


Anyone knows any kind of workarround?

PS: I should open a ticket? Of course. It would help? Of course not.


Dig a hole in your bitmap :-D

 
Henrique Vilela:

Hi,

If you place a DRAW_FILLING indicator over a backgorund bitmap the colors get messed.



As far as I can see you have bitmap over a background bitmap. I don't see why you talk about DRAW_FILLING indicator ?

 
Alain Verleyen:

As far as I can see you have bitmap over a background bitmap. I don't see why you talk about DRAW_FILLING indicator ?

The gray part of the image is an indicator using draw_filling mode. I forgot to say, sorry.
 

have you tried draw it in foreground (Draw_BACKGROUND  false)? 

 
Henrique Vilela:
The gray part of the image is an indicator using draw_filling mode. I forgot to say, sorry.

Ah ok, got it.

 
enbo lu:

have you tried draw it in foreground (Draw_BACKGROUND  false)? 

Yes you are right.

 
enbo lu:

have you tried draw it in foreground (Draw_BACKGROUND  false)? 


with background false it works, but in my case I need to keep the background true.

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