DRAW_FILLING + Background Bitmap
Hi,
If you place a DRAW_FILLING indicator over a backgorund bitmap the colors get messed.
Change the backgorund color to get it screwed in a different fashion.
Anyone knows any kind of workarround?
PS: I should open a ticket? Of course. It would help? Of course not.
Dig a hole in your bitmap :-D
Hi,
If you place a DRAW_FILLING indicator over a backgorund bitmap the colors get messed.
As far as I can see you have bitmap over a background bitmap. I don't see why you talk about DRAW_FILLING indicator ?
As far as I can see you have bitmap over a background bitmap. I don't see why you talk about DRAW_FILLING indicator ?
have you tried draw it in foreground (Draw_BACKGROUND false)?
The gray part of the image is an indicator using draw_filling mode. I forgot to say, sorry.
Ah ok, got it.
have you tried draw it in foreground (Draw_BACKGROUND false)?
Yes you are right.
have you tried draw it in foreground (Draw_BACKGROUND false)?
with background false it works, but in my case I need to keep the background true.
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Hi,
If you place a DRAW_FILLING indicator over a backgorund bitmap the colors get messed.
Change the backgorund color to get it screwed in a different fashion.
Anyone knows any kind of workarround?
PS: I should open a ticket? Of course. It would help? Of course not.