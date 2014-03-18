Problem with subscribing to a signal

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Hi, I have a problem, after I fill all the data (login and pasword in settings, I am still not able to connect to any signal as you can see on the photos) I am sure that the pasword is ok and login also, so could you please advise me where could be a problem?
Thank you !