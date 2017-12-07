MT4 fails to sync executed pending Orders during fast moving market and recognizes it a pending order that cant be deleted
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Hello,
Please EDIT your post and use the SRC button when you post code.
Thank you.
= OrderDelete( OrderTicket() );You can not use any Trade Functions until you select an order.
It should look something like this...
for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1;i>=0;i--) if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS)&&OrderSymbol()==Symbol()&&OrderMagicNumber()==MAGIC) if(avgSpread > maxSpread|| MathAbs(rateChange) < VelocityTrigger * _Point) for(int j=0;j<2 && !OrderDelete(OrderTicket());j++) // extra attempt if first one fails Print(__FUNCTION__," <!!!> ",ErrorDescription(GetLastError()));
whroeder1:
You can not use any Trade Functions until you select an order.
You can not use any Trade Functions until you select an order.
Thanks i will check it out
nicholishen:
It should look something like this...
I will try to apply that and it resolves it
Chike Assuzu:Your using the wrong orders. Limit orders go under the price and stop orders go above it.
I tried it but still same issue occured.
this image shows the pending trades
Chike Assuzu:Yeah because you're sending the wrong orders. Use limit orders instead.
EA already executed several trades before it occured again on the last 2 trades you can see the error
EA already executed several trades before it occured again on the last 2 trades you can see the error
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MT4 fails to sync executed pending Orders during fast moving market and recognizes it a pending order that cant be deleted. It occurs occasionally during fast moving market.
Sometimes I notice an open pending order that could't be deleted by EA and the market have passed that price. If i try deleting it manually is says ''invalid '',but when i restart MT4 it appears to be an open trade. Can any help me or i'm experiencing the same issue ?
This code creates new pending Orders
}
This code check for order status