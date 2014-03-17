MT5 - all indicators vanished

New comment
 
all indicators vanished from my mt5 client. I reinstalled it and it did not solve the issue. Any ideas how to fix it without making separate copy copying all strategies, custom indicators and login details (that i miss because its a demo account)?
Files:
mt5_issue.png  86 kb
 

No idea sorry - I do not have this issue


 
You can download Metatrader 5 from Metaquotes for example and check it
MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform is designed to provide online trading / MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.metaquotes.net
MetaTrader 5 is the trading platform designed for the organization of brokerage services in Forex, CFD and Futures, as well as equity markets
 
newdigital:
You can download Metatrader 5 from Metaquotes for example and check it
i reinstalled it and it did not work. I guess i have to make new copy in different folder then. (different mt5 copies are ok) Thanks for replying.
 
ok that is not an option i need to fix it as i have activated a product for this copy of MT5. I need to fix it. Where are default indicators located?
 
copying Bases/indicators.dat from working copy of mt5 solved the problem. Strange that re-installation did not solve the issue.
 
angreeee:
ok that is not an option i need to fix it as i have activated a product for this copy of MT5. I need to fix it. Where are default indicators located?
In Metatrader - File - Open Data Folder
New comment