MT5 - all indicators vanished
all indicators vanished from my mt5 client. I reinstalled it and it did not solve the issue. Any ideas how to fix it without making separate copy copying all strategies, custom indicators and login details (that i miss because its a demo account)?
Files:
mt5_issue.png 86 kb
- Order Vanished
- Could not launch compiler
- All Indicators Stopped Working After Changing From Demo to Live Account
You can download Metatrader 5 from Metaquotes for example and check it
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newdigital:i reinstalled it and it did not work. I guess i have to make new copy in different folder then. (different mt5 copies are ok) Thanks for replying.
You can download Metatrader 5 from Metaquotes for example and check it
You can download Metatrader 5 from Metaquotes for example and check it
copying Bases/indicators.dat from working copy of mt5 solved the problem. Strange that re-installation did not solve the issue.
angreeee:In Metatrader - File - Open Data Folder
ok that is not an option i need to fix it as i have activated a product for this copy of MT5. I need to fix it. Where are default indicators located?
ok that is not an option i need to fix it as i have activated a product for this copy of MT5. I need to fix it. Where are default indicators located?
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