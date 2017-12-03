Is it possible to use #property ico in mql4?
Is it possible to use the #property ico in mql4 as an image?
Yes, it is possible.
First you have to save your icon file to "MQL4 \ images", and next specify it as shown below, then the icon will be displayed on the setting panel.
#property icon "\\Images\\XXXX.ICO"
Yes, it is possible.
First you have to save your icon file to "MQL4 \ images", and next specify it as shown below, then the icon will be displayed on the setting panel.
Yes, I know that but is ir possible to use that icon somewhere else in the mql4 to use it as a button or image on the screen?
If that is possible you don't need to put extra bmp file in images but just use the ico file that gets into the ex4 file.
Yes, I know that but is ir possible to use that icon somewhere else in the mql4 to use it as a button or image on the screen?
If that is possible you don't need to put extra bmp file in images but just use the ico file that gets into the ex4 file.
I corrected the question.
Can you tell me how to retrieve it as an object?
ObjectCreate()
Marco, I am not able to receive the ico file (used with #property ico) and do some more things with it.
I can create a bitmap with ObjectCreate() but don't know if it is possible to do that with the #property ico file)
That is my main question.
Would like to know if its is possible and if it is, how.
Thank.
I corrected the question.
Can you tell me how to retrieve it as an object?
It's not possible.
Use a bmp.
It's not possible.
Use a bmp.
Thanks Alan.
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Is it possible to use the #property ico in mql4 as an image not only in the Settings?