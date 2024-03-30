Cannot find Indicators Folder on MetaTrader 4 on MAC !?

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Hello I have been trying to fix this issue by trying different platforms of MetraTrader 4 from differnet brokers and none of them worked.

When I go to C:/ProgramFiles and there are all files templates,pairs etc, but there's not any folder with Indicators.

I have searched by MT4 on Open Data Folder and there it shows Indicators Folder, but when I try to go and find on exact folder there's not any Indicators folder.

Have tried by creating folder called Indicators but that didn't worked.

Anyone knows any way how to add Indicators to MT4 on Mac?

 
Have you checked the folder MQL4?
 
Carl Schreiber:
Have you checked the folder MQL4?

Yep there's only one folder called Scripts and there's only 1 file  called Quickdeal.ex4

 
Data Folder since 17.02.2014
          Data Structure in MetaTrader 4 Build 600 and Higher - MQL4 Articles 17.02.2014
 
whroeder1:
Data Folder since 17.02.2014
          Data Structure in MetaTrader 4 Build 600 and Higher - MQL4 Articles 17.02.2014

Tried to look on folder MQL4 but there was not any folder, \MQL4\Indicators

[Deleted]  
shuajbii: Tried to look on folder MQL4 but there was not any folder, \MQL4\Indicators

Only when using "portable" mode, will the real MQL4 sub-folder be under the same folder as the program files, otherwise it will just be stored in the user files folders!

However, irrespective of which method is being used, just use the menu option to go directly to the correct data folder and then navigate to the MQL4 sub-folder.

  • "File" -> "Open Data Folder"


Alternatively, open up MetaEditor from within MetaTrader and then from the "Navigator", right-click the "MQL4" folder and select "Open Folder" to open it, or select "Properties" and in that way also view its location:


 
Fernando Carreiro:

Only when using "portable" mode, will the real MQL4 sub-folder be under the same folder as the program files, otherwise it will just be stored in the user files folders!

However, irrespective of which method is being used, just use the menu option to go directly to the correct data folder and then navigate to the MQL4 sub-folder.

  • "File" -> "Open Data Folder"


Alternatively, open up MetaEditor from within MetaTrader and then from the "Navigator", right-click the "MQL4" folder and select "Open Folder" to open it, or select "Properties" and in that way also view its location:


Someone have seen where is the MQL4 folder? 


this method don't work

 
Lorenzo Sentino:

Someone have seen where is the MQL4 folder? 


this method don't work

Of course it works, try again until you succeed. The method works, you don't.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Of course it works, try again until you succeed. The method works, you don't.

See these images:

1) I've not the "properties" button

2) I've seen the location opening the folder MQL4 with wine

3) the location don't exist on my mac


some idea?


 
the recent high Sierra OS have changed the installation folder for mt4 and mt5. Now folder are not visible. Here the solution to install experts and indicators https://www.we-trading.eu/come-installare-indicatori-metatrader-su-mac-e-linux-ubuntu/
 
shuajbii:

Hello I have been trying to fix this issue by trying different platforms of MetraTrader 4 from differnet brokers and none of them worked.

When I go to C:/ProgramFiles and there are all files templates,pairs etc, but there's not any folder with Indicators.

I have searched by MT4 on Open Data Folder and there it shows Indicators Folder, but when I try to go and find on exact folder there's not any Indicators folder.

Have tried by creating folder called Indicators but that didn't worked.

Anyone knows any way how to add Indicators to MT4 on Mac?

After a while i found it under 

/User/<user name>/Library/Application Support/MetaTrader 4/Bottles/metatrader4/drive_c/Program Files/MetaTrader 4/MQL4/


I hope this helps.

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