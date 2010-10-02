Error in Strategy Tester, Agent Cpu Usage increate quickly

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When I run strategy tester,on my local agent, the agent cpu usage showed on "agents" tab  increate quickly and  the test is down with cpu usage

up to 100% and  status change to busy. even i run easy strategy like example moving average EA,like this:

 

it went wrong agent status after cpu usage grew to 100% usage,

 

 

what's wrong?

 
Rako:

 

When I run strategy tester,on my local agent, the agent cpu usage showed on "agents" tab  increate quickly and  the test is down with cpu usage

up to 100% and  status change to busy. even i run easy strategy like example moving average EA,like this:

 

it went wrong agent status after cpu usage grew to 100% usage,

 

 

what's wrong?

busy because of promotion even or you need to upgrade core2 quad LOL.

i found this on first load not in progress actually it just take 1 - 4% CPU on single core older intel processor. so you need update your MT5.

also try to increase your virtual memory.




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