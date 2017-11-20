RSI and Bollinger bands HELP
You can define a fix minimum and maximum for every indicator in a separate window - that should do it.
chieftainlol: but the bands keep exceeding the indicator window. How can I prevent this?Change your BB computation off the previous indicator, not off of prices.
whroeder1:
Change your BB computation off the previous indicator, not off of prices.
Change your BB computation off the previous indicator, not off of prices.
I had altered the BB as you said, and the RSI still stays within the window, and the BB still sticks out... >.<
Works fine for me
whroeder1:
Works fine for me
Works fine for me
Ok I got it, But now... How can I get the BB and RSI window to zoom in and out, as I scroll through the charts, automatically, like scrolling through price automatically does, stretching out and compressing, adjusting to higher and lower price points?
You are getting the BB of the RSI. Has nothing to do with price. If you want BB of price, put it on the price chart.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Alright, so! I have an RSI and Bollinger band in the same indicator window, but the bands keep exceeding the indicator window. How can I prevent this? It is terribly annoying.
Thanks in advance.