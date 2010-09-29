MT5 Backtesting beyond May 06, 2010

Does anyone know how to import or download data for MT5? It seems that I can not backtest beyond May 06, 2010. Under Tools, Options, Charts, I have set the max bars in chart to Unlimited. I still cannot get a Daily or 5 minutes chart to go pass May 06, 2010. I guess if I cannot  look at the chart, then my backtesting would not go beyond it. I am using MIGFX MT5
It means that MIGFX does not provide deep history. You can login to our MetaQuotes-Demo sever. Try to add a new server:




 
Thanks Rosh. I tried your suggestion and it works great. Thank you.
