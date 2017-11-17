Explanation of the meaning of the " OBJ_TREND " code.

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Hello, I need just to answer my question,  if does this code ->  thhttps://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object/obj_trend  , contain "automatic creation of trend lines" ? Thank you
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types / OBJ_TREND
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types / OBJ_TREND
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//| Create a trend line by the given coordinates                     |               time1=0,                            price1=0,                         time2=0,                            price2=0,                        width=1,            //
 
Danivo1 I need just to answer my question,  if does this code ->  th https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object/obj_trend  , contain "automatic creation of trend lines" ?
  1. To insert a link use the button" Use the link button See the difference? https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object/obj_trend
  2. There are no "automatic creation of" objects of any kind. If you want an object, you must create it. The example shows how to create one object, of the type trendline.
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