add existing account

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Is it possible to add an existing account to MT5 or can we only use new accounts? I've not seen anything in the help file nor found anything in searches. If we can add an existing account, how to do it?
 

I think it is possible - you can see from the image :


 
newdigital:

I think it is possible - you can see from the image :


That doesn't allow an existing account to be added. It only displays accounts already available. I tried adding my account in Open an Account dialog but MT5 would not accept it. The server name I am using is FXCM-USDReal03; I thought it would accept it because the program already comes with a demo account FXCM-MT5Demo01.

 
rlarz:

That doesn't allow an existing account to be added. It only displays accounts already available. I tried adding my account in Open an Account dialog but MT5 would not accept it. The server name I am using is FXCM-USDReal03; I thought it would accept it because the program already comes with a demo account FXCM-MT5Demo01.

What newdigital show is the right way to use an existing account, provided that your broker server is already in the list of servers.

See documentation.

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