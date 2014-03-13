add existing account
- MT4 error "Position accounting system mismatch"
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I think it is possible - you can see from the image :
I think it is possible - you can see from the image :
That doesn't allow an existing account to be added. It only displays accounts already available. I tried adding my account in Open an Account dialog but MT5 would not accept it. The server name I am using is FXCM-USDReal03; I thought it would accept it because the program already comes with a demo account FXCM-MT5Demo01.
That doesn't allow an existing account to be added. It only displays accounts already available. I tried adding my account in Open an Account dialog but MT5 would not accept it. The server name I am using is FXCM-USDReal03; I thought it would accept it because the program already comes with a demo account FXCM-MT5Demo01.
What newdigital show is the right way to use an existing account, provided that your broker server is already in the list of servers.
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