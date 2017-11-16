0.01 lot trade with comment from #tradeno opens when closing order (MT4)
May be you can avoid this if you use OrderLots() (in OrderClose()) when an order should be closed totally?
Have you compared the entries in the logs (EA and terminal) against the code?
are you even using your own coded EA or purchased EA?
If you don't have the mq4 file, there will be no solution.
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Hi guys
I have experienced quite often in MT4 that when an EA sends an order to close orders , a new order gets opened with lot 0.01 and a comment from #somenumber
where somenumber is the number of a trade that was closed.
I understand this is something of partial/multiple closing .
The existence of this trade causes some disturbance in the smooth operation of EA as this
that trade may not be something its logic can identify.
Does anyone has a solution for handling this event.
Thank you