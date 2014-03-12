I am meeting a error when I was running my EA program,who can help me review?

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I am meeting a error when I was running my EA program,who can help me review?like below:

OrderSend Error 

 
scuxia:

I am meeting a error when I was running my EA program,who can help me review?like below:

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies


Hello,

This forum is about MT5/mql5, please post your question about MT4/mql4 on mql4.com forum.

  • They are more people who can answer there.
  • They are more people who can have similar problem there.
  • A forum is not only to get help but to share with the community, mql4/MT4 community isn't the same as mql5/MT5 community.

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