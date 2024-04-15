SecondCharts little doubt
Files:
SecondChartsn.mq4 15 kb
How can i have the chart for 5 seconds or 10 seconds?
Or added a coefficient? Please help about it.
thanks a lot
hi
i need this too. please help about it.
hi
how can i make it for history candle? and then live ?
Hi, Expert Advisor attached, you can set how numbers of seconds you want. Below, in the picture, Candlesticks of 6´´.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Second Chart.mq4 | //| Copyright 2005-2024, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql4.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "2005-2024, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql4.com" #include <WinUser32.mqh> #include <stdlib.mqh> #import "user32.dll" int RegisterWindowMessageA(string lpString); #import extern int SecondsBar=1; extern int TimeFrame = 2; bool EmulateOnLineChart = true; bool StrangeSymbolName = false; int HstHandle = -1, LastFPos = 0, MT4InternalMsg = 0; string SymbolName; int volumetime=iVolume(NULL,PERIOD_MN1,0); int VolumeAnt=volumetime; int inic=0; int newbar=0; int time=0; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Init | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() {EventSetMillisecondTimer(1); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);} //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| DeInit | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { EventKillTimer(); if(HstHandle >= 0) { FileClose(HstHandle); HstHandle = -1; } Comment(""); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void UpdateChartWindow() { static int hwnd = 0; if(hwnd == 0) { hwnd = WindowHandle(SymbolName, TimeFrame); if(hwnd != 0) Print("Chart window detected"); } if(EmulateOnLineChart && MT4InternalMsg == 0) MT4InternalMsg = RegisterWindowMessageA("MetaTrader4_Internal_Message"); if(hwnd != 0) if(PostMessageA(hwnd, WM_COMMAND, 0x822c, 0) == 0) hwnd = 0; if(hwnd != 0 && MT4InternalMsg != 0) PostMessageA(hwnd, MT4InternalMsg, 2, 1); return; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { static double HIGH,LOW,OPEN,CLOSE; static datetime PrevTime; if(HstHandle < 0) { if(StrangeSymbolName) SymbolName = StringSubstr(Symbol(), 0, 6); else SymbolName = Symbol(); OPEN = Close[0]; CLOSE = Close[0]; HIGH = Close[0]; LOW = Close[0]; PrevTime = TimeCurrent(); volumetime=iVolume(NULL,PERIOD_MN1,0); VolumeAnt=volumetime; HstHandle = FileOpenHistory(SymbolName + TimeFrame + ".hst", FILE_BIN|FILE_WRITE|FILE_SHARE_WRITE|FILE_SHARE_READ); int HstUnused[13]; FileWriteInteger(HstHandle, 400, LONG_VALUE); // Version FileWriteString(HstHandle, "", 64); // Copyright FileWriteString(HstHandle, SymbolName, 12); // Symbol FileWriteInteger(HstHandle, TimeFrame, LONG_VALUE); // Period FileWriteInteger(HstHandle, Digits, LONG_VALUE); // Digits FileWriteInteger(HstHandle, 0, LONG_VALUE); // Time Sign FileWriteInteger(HstHandle, 0, LONG_VALUE); // Last Sync FileWriteArray(HstHandle, HstUnused, 0, 13); // Unused LastFPos = FileTell(HstHandle); // Remember Last pos in file Comment("Second Chart: Open Offline ", SymbolName, ",M", TimeFrame, " to view chart"); FileWriteInteger(HstHandle, PrevTime, LONG_VALUE); // Time FileWriteDouble(HstHandle, OPEN, DOUBLE_VALUE); // Close FileWriteDouble(HstHandle, LOW, DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble(HstHandle, HIGH, DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble(HstHandle, CLOSE, DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble(HstHandle, 1, DOUBLE_VALUE); // Volume FileFlush(HstHandle); UpdateChartWindow(); return(0); } FileSeek(HstHandle, LastFPos, SEEK_SET); if(inic==0) { PrevTime = TimeCurrent(); double CloseAnt=Close[0]; HIGH=Close[0]; LOW=Close[0]; OPEN=Close[0]; CLOSE=Close[0]; volumetime=iVolume(NULL,PERIOD_MN1,0); VolumeAnt=volumetime; volumetime=VolumeAnt-iVolume(NULL,PERIOD_MN1,0); FileWriteInteger(HstHandle, PrevTime, LONG_VALUE); FileWriteDouble(HstHandle, OPEN, DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble(HstHandle, LOW, DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble(HstHandle, HIGH, DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble(HstHandle, CLOSE, DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble(HstHandle, 1, DOUBLE_VALUE); FileFlush(HstHandle); LastFPos = FileTell(HstHandle); UpdateChartWindow(); inic=1; } if(TimeCurrent()>=time+SecondsBar) { time=TimeCurrent(); FileWriteInteger(HstHandle, PrevTime, LONG_VALUE); FileWriteDouble(HstHandle, OPEN, DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble(HstHandle, LOW, DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble(HstHandle, HIGH, DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble(HstHandle, CLOSE, DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble(HstHandle, volumetime, DOUBLE_VALUE); FileFlush(HstHandle); LastFPos = FileTell(HstHandle); if(iVolume(NULL,PERIOD_MN1,0)!=VolumeAnt) { volumetime=iVolume(NULL,PERIOD_MN1,0)-VolumeAnt; OPEN=CLOSE; PrevTime = TimeCurrent(); HIGH=MathMax(Close[0],OPEN); LOW=MathMin(Close[0],OPEN); CLOSE=Close[0]; VolumeAnt=iVolume(NULL,PERIOD_MN1,0); FileWriteInteger(HstHandle, PrevTime, LONG_VALUE); FileWriteDouble(HstHandle, OPEN, DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble(HstHandle, LOW, DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble(HstHandle, HIGH, DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble(HstHandle, CLOSE, DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble(HstHandle, volumetime, DOUBLE_VALUE); FileFlush(HstHandle); UpdateChartWindow(); } else { volumetime=0; OPEN=CLOSE; PrevTime = TimeCurrent(); HIGH=Close[0]; LOW=Close[0]; CLOSE=Close[0]; VolumeAnt=iVolume(NULL,PERIOD_MN1,0); FileWriteInteger(HstHandle, PrevTime, LONG_VALUE); FileWriteDouble(HstHandle, OPEN, DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble(HstHandle, LOW, DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble(HstHandle, HIGH, DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble(HstHandle, CLOSE, DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble(HstHandle, volumetime, DOUBLE_VALUE); FileFlush(HstHandle); UpdateChartWindow(); } } else if(iVolume(NULL,PERIOD_MN1,0)!=VolumeAnt) { CLOSE = Close[0]; HIGH = MathMax(HIGH,Close[0]); LOW = MathMin(LOW,Close[0]); volumetime=volumetime+iVolume(NULL,PERIOD_MN1,0)-VolumeAnt; VolumeAnt=iVolume(NULL,PERIOD_MN1,0); FileWriteInteger(HstHandle, PrevTime, LONG_VALUE); FileWriteDouble(HstHandle, OPEN, DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble(HstHandle, LOW, DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble(HstHandle, HIGH, DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble(HstHandle, CLOSE, DOUBLE_VALUE); FileWriteDouble(HstHandle, volumetime, DOUBLE_VALUE); FileFlush(HstHandle); UpdateChartWindow(); } return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ // F i n a n c e W a v e . c o m ✓
Files:
Second_Chart.mq4 15 kb
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Hi
I am trying to make Second-to-Second Chart.
That´s all fine less that the candle formed intro each second is drawn but on the final of the second it isn´t recorded, only the close price remains.
What is wrong? Could someone give a light, please?