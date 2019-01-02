I need Stoch RSI and William %R indicator in Metatrader
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
newdigital, 2013.09.05 19:24
The Stochastic RSI combines two very popular technical analysis indicators, Stochastics and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Whereas Stochastics and RSI are based off of price, Stochastic RSI derives its values from the Relative Strength Index (RSI); it is basically the Stochastic indicator applied to the RSI indicator.
As will be shown below in the chart of the S&P 500 E-mini Futures contract, the Stochastic RSI gives more profitable buy and sell signals and overbought and oversold readings, than the Relative Strength Index:
In the chart above of the E-mini S&P 500 Futures contract, the RSI indicator spent most of its time between overbought (70) and oversold (30), giving no buy or sell signals. However, the Stochastic RSI used the RSI indicator to uncover many profitable buy and sell signals.
How to interpret the buy and sell signals of the Stochastic RSI is given next in the chart of the S&P 500 E-mini:
Stochastic RSI Buy Signal
Buy when the Stochastic RSI crosses above the Oversold Line (20).Stochastic RSI Sell Signal
The Stochastic RSI is an effective and potentially profitable use of the
popular Stochastic indicator and RSI indicator.
Sell when the Stochastic RSI crosses below the Overbought Line (80).
Hi Sunnyday,
Please - use Search :
Because I found those 2 indicators using Search (and spent few seconds for that).
thanks moderator.
But i am a newbie so how can I apply the settings above to the Stoch RSI as you can see in the picture??
Just download indicator and apply (RSILength=8 and StocLength= 14) :
Last question.
Is it possible to merge the Stochastic RSI to the Willam %R IN THE SAME Window?
They show in sperate window
Yes, it is possible (attach stoch rsi indicator to separate window, and after that - move the second indicator my mouse to this same separate window).
But scale is different for 2 indicators ...
So, I have no idea how it will re-act in trading for example :
I think this works but just don't know the settings.
Oh no I spent 2 days searching on internet and still can't find the solution to the settings!!!!
I have already attached the mq4 file in the above post already, please anyone solve it for me.
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I try make this extremely simple:
On www.tradingview.com they have free stockchart, they have 2 indicators that I want to use in MT4/5.
They are:
And their settings I need is like this:
Stoch RSI...
William %R:
I can't find these two indicator in MT4/5. PLEASE help me.