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Please review the screenshot below and give an opinion


[Deleted]  
Mohammad Soubra: Please review the screenshot below and give an opinion

The Chrome browser is informing you that you are using "http://" (unsecure) instead of "https://" (secure).

This can also happen if you did indeed use "https://", but for some reason it was blocked and it then had to fall back on "http://". Check if there are filters or other apps interfering with the communications or network. Check your WiFi router as well!

This can also happen when the trusted root certificates on the device are corrupted or the chain is incomplete. Carry out updates on the device, especially for the browser!

PS! I also suggest you edit the image and partially obfuscate the URL, so that you don't get banned for "Advertising"!

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