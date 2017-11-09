Structures and errors
Usernamelessss:
I wrote my code in the same way, but if I try to compile, I get the following error: "declaration without type". Here there's the source:
Move the assignments into OnStart() or OnInit().
By assignments I mean:
file.IsStopButtonPressed = false; file.price = 0.0; file.param1 = 10;
That's great! Thanks both of you for the replies. Now I have no error
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
I have some trouble with MQL4's structures. I tried to write a code with structure and I took as example the following:
https://docs.mql4.com/basis/operations/other#operation_dot
I wrote my code in the same way, but if I try to compile, I get the following error: "declaration without type". Here there's the source:
And here there're the errors that gaves me the compiler
Where is the problem?