Is it possible to create this Buttons and Dropdown Menues with new Metatarder 5
Trading:Yes, it's possible. Please take a look at the Standard Library -> Classes for creation of control panels and dialogs.
Hello,
is it possible to create such drowndown menues and buttons with the standard MQL5 language?
If its not possible just with MQL5, how would it be possible?
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Hello,
is it possible to create such drowndown menues and buttons with the standard MQL5 language?
If its not possible just with MQL5, how would it be possible?