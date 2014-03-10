Is it possible to create this Buttons and Dropdown Menues with new Metatarder 5

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Hello,

is it possible to create such drowndown menues and buttons with the standard MQL5 language?

If its not possible just with MQL5, how would it be possible?


 
Trading:

Hello,

is it possible to create such drowndown menues and buttons with the standard MQL5 language?

If its not possible just with MQL5, how would it be possible?


Yes, it's possible. Please take a look at the Standard Library -> Classes for creation of control panels and dialogs.
 
Yes it's possible.
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