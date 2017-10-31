OP_SELLSTOP SL and TP being modified by MT4 when target price is reached?
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You buy at the Ask and sell at the Bid.
- Your buy order's TP/SL are triggered when the Bid reaches it. Not the Ask.
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Your sell order's TP/SL will be triggered when the Ask reaches it. To trigger at
a specific Bid price, add the average spread.
MODE_SPREAD (Paul) - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3
- The charts show Bid prices only. Turn on the Ask line to see how big the spread is (Tools -> Options {control-O} -> charts -> Show ask line.)
- see also
Chart Price Max/Min - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
- It doesn't modify itself, you have (broken) code running on some chart.
- When you post code please use the SRC button! Please edit your post.
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Testing an EA in Strategy Tester. I am setting up pending BUYSTOP or SELLSTOP orders. When the order price for the BUYSTOP is reached the order is executed as expected (see code snippet)
price=(H+(1*EApips));
lotsize=0.1;
Initbsl=(price-(InitSL*EApips));
btp=(price+(InitTP*EApips));
expiry=TimeCurrent()+(OrderExpireTime*3600);
//
//Enter Initial Trade
InitTicket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUYSTOP,lotsize,price,3,Initbsl,btp,NULL,MagicNumber,expiry,clrGreen);
Teh code below is almost identical to the BUYSTOP code... When the order price for a SELLSTOP order is reached the order is executed BUT it is also being immediately modified to remove the SL and TP levels specified when the pending order was placed.
price=(L-(1*EApips));
lotsize=0.1;
Initssl=(price+(InitSL*EApips));
stp=(price-(InitTP*EApips));
expiry=TimeCurrent()+(OrderExpireTime*3600);
//
//Enter Initial Trade
InitTicket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELLSTOP,lotsize,price,3,Initssl,stp,NULL,MagicNumber,expiry,clrRed);
I do not have any OrderModify() in my code... Here are the results...
Any ideas on what is going on here?