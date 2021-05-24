Buy, Take profit and stop lines on the chart
That is not sufficient information for us to help you. We can not see your PC and cannot know what is on your mind.
It is always better to
provide more information than less, so provide more context information and screen-shots so that we can better understand your problem!
So here are some "guesses":
- Are you talking about lines of a currently open trade?
- Could the reason be that the trade has been closed or deleted?
- Could you be looking at another Symbol?
- Are you perhaps logging onto a different account?
Recently installed MT4 and at present time, the buy;takeprofit and stop lines are not on the chart. How do I get these lines on the chart.
Tools> Options> Charts> Show Trade Levels
Tools> Options> Charts> Show Trade Levels
The line indicating the current trade does not show on my chart. I am in the correct acct, the trade is open, the symbol is correct. Is there an option that that I need to invoke for this feature to be shown on the chart. I found it very helpful to move take profit line and stop line quickly. Thanks
Did you not even see or try the very instructions , that @nicholishen provided and you replied to??????
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Buy, Take profit and stop lines on the chart
nicholishen, 2017.10.30 21:46
Tools> Options> Charts> Show Trade Levels
Did you not even see or try the very instructions , that @nicholishen provided and you replied to??????
Yes, I tried those kindly offered suggestions, with no success.
Yes, I tried those kindly offered suggestions, with no success.
I am running V4 Build 1090
Please show a screen-shot of your "Tools> Options> Charts> Show Trade Levels"
Tools> Options> Charts> Show Trade Levels
Thanks after many years, i faced this problem and your few lines helped me today.
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Recently installed MT4 and at present time, the buy;takeprofit and stop lines are not on the chart. How do I get these lines on the chart.