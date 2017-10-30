2 different ATR indicators in one bottom window
- Atr
- Bulletproof
- 2 MACD indicators in one window in MT4
Yes! Just click (in the "Navigator") and drag the second ATR onto the same sub-window as the first ATR!
EDIT: However, for both to be aligned with each other, you have to set them both to fixed scaling (Fixed Minimum and Maximum).
Yes! Just click and drag the second ATR onto the same sub-window as the first ATR!
EDIT: However, for both to be aligned with each other, you have to set them both to fixed scaling (Fixed Minimum and Maximum).
Thanks for the response. However it is not working. Where exactly do I click and drag? I've tried in the indicator window and the actual ATR line on the chart.
Thanks for the response. However it is not working. Where exactly do I click and drag? I've tried in the indicator window and the actual ATR line on the chart.
Never mind. I figured it out. Thank you for your help!
- Step 1: Attach first ATR to chart.
- Step 2: Click on ATR Indicator in Navigator window (Red arrow), do not release and drag onto the subwindow (Orange arrow), then release.
- Now you have both on the same window, so remember to set both to a fixed scaling.
Also remember to set different settings for each, otherwise they will both look the same and seem as if there is only one indicator in the window.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use