2 MACD indicators in one window in MT4
Hi there, can anyone inform me how to have two MACD indicators with different settings in one window on MT4 please ? Many thanks
- Discussion of article "MetaQuotes ID in MetaTrader Mobile Terminal"
- Merge 2 into Indicator Windows
- Price line in indicator window
Drag the second one to the sub-window
OR
Use this of Mladen's version - almost prices,periods (slow/fast),signals choices for all 2 instances - mtf too
Files:
macd_x_2_mtf_2.ex4 22 kb
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