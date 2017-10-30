How to make banded color background BUY SELL GREEN RED

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Hi i have seen custom indicators where the BG changes to RED/Green depending on when the EA is in buy sell mode. (the whole screen changes color)

I have a custom indicator (icustom) linked to EA, my EA sets itself to BUY or SELL mode, How can i paint the area behind buy/sell as it paints  light red and green to match the MODE at the time ?

So the screen will be banded RED/GREEN Stripes of various thicknesses.

Hope that makes sense, I was trying to do it with lines/buffers but got nowhere :(


Im OK with most code so just a tip will do.


EDT MT4...

[Deleted]  
Semnomic:

Hi i have seen custom indicators where the BG changes to RED/Green depending on when the EA is in buy sell mode. (the whole screen changes color)

I have a custom indicator (icustom) linked to EA, my EA sets itself to BUY or SELL mode, How can i paint the area behind buy/sell as it paints  light red and green to match the MODE at the time ?

So the screen will be banded RED/GREEN Stripes of various thicknesses.

Hope that makes sense, I was trying to do it with lines/buffers but got nowhere :(

Im OK with most code so just a tip will do.

EDT MT4...

In MetaTrader 5 you could paint areas with buffer plots, like in the following example: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/18900

In MetaTrader 4, however you cannot do that, so the easiest way a full rectangular background area can be achieve, is by placing OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL on the chart which is not fixed to any anchor points, but to the screen coordinates. Alternatively a OBJ_RECTANGLE can be used if you wanted it anchored to a particular time range.

 

Laguerre stripped of double stochastic
Laguerre stripped of double stochastic
  • votes: 22
  • 2017.08.07
  • Mladen Rakic
  • www.mql5.com
Instead of using fixed levels, this version of double smoothed stochastic is using "stripped" Laguerre filter for levels and trends. Stripped Laguerre filter is showing intermediate steps performed by Laguerre filter as...
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