Experts: Robot_ADX+2MA

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Robot_ADX+2MA:

Uses the analysis of 4 indicators.

The Expert Advisor Robot_ADX 2MA uses 4 indicators for the analysis: 2 Moving Average and 2 ADX indicators on periods of one minute and one hour.

Uses a fixed volume of the lot and the level of losses and profits, which is fixed too.

Author: Iurii Tokman

 

Hi !

I made back test for this EA and i took just two positions . Why ?

 
sinootech:

Hi !

I made back test for this EA and i took just two positions . Why ?


Hi

you need to adjust the periods of indicators, then there will be more

 

Hi,

Thanks for sharing.

According to your code:

double x1=iMA(NULL,0,5,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1);
double x2=iMA(NULL,0,12,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1);
double x3=MathAbs((x1-x2)/Point);
double x4=iADX(NULL,0,6,0,MODE_PLUSDI,0);
double x5=iADX(NULL,0,6,0,MODE_MINUSDI,0);
double x6=iADX(NULL,0,6,0,MODE_PLUSDI,1);
double x7=iADX(NULL,0,6,0,MODE_MINUSDI,1);
double x8=iADX(NULL,0,6,0,MODE_PLUSDI,0);
double x9=iADX(NULL,0,6,0,MODE_MINUSDI,0);

It seems to me that:

1) you used 2 EMAs: period 12 & 5

2) you used 1 ADX: period 6 on Close

3) there are in total: 3 indicators and all are using the PERIOD_CURRENT.

May I know if this is the intended design?

Thanks!

 
bjhchong:



Hi

originally it was so -

  double x1=iMA(NULL,60,5,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1);
  double x2=iMA(NULL,60,12,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1);
  double x3=MathAbs((x1-x2)/Point);
  double x4=iADX(NULL,0,6,0,MODE_PLUSDI,0);
  double x5=iADX(NULL,0,6,0,MODE_MINUSDI,0);
  double x6=iADX(NULL,0,6,0,MODE_PLUSDI,1);
  double x7=iADX(NULL,0,6,0,MODE_MINUSDI,1);
  double x8=iADX(NULL,60,6,0,MODE_PLUSDI,0);
  double x9=iADX(NULL,60,6,0,MODE_MINUSDI,0);

BUY

if (x1<x2 && x3>n && x6<5 && x4>10 && x8>x9 ) buy

x1<x2 and  x3>n   (TF = H1)


x8>x9  (TF=H1)


x6<5 and x4>10  (TF = M15)


 
With a bit more tweak, this EA could deliver better results.
 
yes
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