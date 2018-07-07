Experts: Robot_ADX+2MA
Hi !
I made back test for this EA and i took just two positions . Why ?
sinootech:
Hi !
I made back test for this EA and i took just two positions . Why ?
Hi
you need to adjust the periods of indicators, then there will be more
Hi,
Thanks for sharing.
According to your code:
double x1=iMA(NULL,0,5,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1);
double x2=iMA(NULL,0,12,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1);
double x3=MathAbs((x1-x2)/Point);
double x4=iADX(NULL,0,6,0,MODE_PLUSDI,0);
double x5=iADX(NULL,0,6,0,MODE_MINUSDI,0);
double x6=iADX(NULL,0,6,0,MODE_PLUSDI,1);
double x7=iADX(NULL,0,6,0,MODE_MINUSDI,1);
double x8=iADX(NULL,0,6,0,MODE_PLUSDI,0);
double x9=iADX(NULL,0,6,0,MODE_MINUSDI,0);
It seems to me that:
1) you used 2 EMAs: period 12 & 5
2) you used 1 ADX: period 6 on Close
3) there are in total: 3 indicators and all are using the PERIOD_CURRENT.
May I know if this is the intended design?
Thanks!
bjhchong:
Hi
originally it was so -
double x1=iMA(NULL,60,5,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1); double x2=iMA(NULL,60,12,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1); double x3=MathAbs((x1-x2)/Point); double x4=iADX(NULL,0,6,0,MODE_PLUSDI,0); double x5=iADX(NULL,0,6,0,MODE_MINUSDI,0); double x6=iADX(NULL,0,6,0,MODE_PLUSDI,1); double x7=iADX(NULL,0,6,0,MODE_MINUSDI,1); double x8=iADX(NULL,60,6,0,MODE_PLUSDI,0); double x9=iADX(NULL,60,6,0,MODE_MINUSDI,0);
BUY
if (x1<x2 && x3>n && x6<5 && x4>10 && x8>x9 ) buy
x1<x2 and x3>n (TF = H1)
x8>x9 (TF=H1)
x6<5 and x4>10 (TF = M15)
With a bit more tweak, this EA could deliver better results.
yes
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Robot_ADX+2MA:
Uses the analysis of 4 indicators.
The Expert Advisor Robot_ADX 2MA uses 4 indicators for the analysis: 2 Moving Average and 2 ADX indicators on periods of one minute and one hour.
Uses a fixed volume of the lot and the level of losses and profits, which is fixed too.
Author: Iurii Tokman