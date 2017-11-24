mt4setup.exe is MT5 (?!)

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Anything wrong with the site?

I keep downloading the mt4setup.exe and install it, but it actually is MT5 after install.

This is not MT4 :)

 
Andy Cruise:

Anything wrong with the site?

I keep downloading the mt4setup.exe and install it, but it actually is MT5 after install.


Download MT4 from your broker.

 
Andy Cruise:

Anything wrong with the site?

I keep downloading the mt4setup.exe and install it, but it actually is MT5 after install.


I had that happen to me a few months ago.

That was the final push for me to switch to MT5.

 
If you had used this you would have found (among 100+) Where to download MT4? - General - MQL5 programming forum 2017.05.31
 
whroeder1:
If you had used this you would have found (among 100+) Where to download MT4? - General - MQL5 programming forum 2017.05.31

If.... otherwise, a "thank you for pointing that there is something wrong with our site" would be more appropriate. 

You're welcome, by the way.

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