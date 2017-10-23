How to cancel IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MINIMUM,***) in MQL?
Leon Lam:
It has been discussed here on the forum several times, but I can't remember when, so do a search to find the various topics.
In essence, it is currently not possible to "unselect" those in code in order to return to Auto-Scaling and MetaQuotes has no plans or interest in changing this functionality.
Fernando Carreiro:
It has been discussed here on the forum several times, but I can't remember when, so do a search to find the various topics.
In essence, it is currently not possible to "unselect" those in code in order to return to Auto-Scaling and MetaQuotes has no plans or interest in changing this functionality.
OK, Thank you.
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