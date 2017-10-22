Can anyone please edit my MT5 Pivot Point indicator to show me this day ONLY to keep my chart clean?

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Hi all, 


I use the attached Pivot indicators which is very helpful for me but I need it to show me this day levels only without any old days, is that possible?


Regards 

Files:
pivotpoint.mq5  7 kb
 
If no luck, you can consider Freelance section.  Regards.-
Freelance service at MQL5.com
Freelance service at MQL5.com
  • www.mql5.com
This will be a fully automated EA that will self learn from a "blank state" given rules such as cycles(triple wave down...), divergences/convergences, parabolic SAR, MA, invalidation levels, and Fibonacci re-trace, to accurately make profitable trades. Think AlphaGoZero. Self testing in demo mode to build efficiency (multiple time frames...
 
Jose Francisco Casado Fernandez:
If no luck, you can consider Freelance section.  Regards.-

Thanks, I thought it is easy and someone can do it for free :)

 
Tarik Aljanabi:

Thanks, I thought it is easy and someone can do it for free :)

I would also like the mechanic to repair my car for free, but I do not usually get lucky. Regards.
 
Jose Francisco Casado Fernandez:
I would also like the mechanic to repair my car for free, but I do not usually get lucky. Regards.

I downloaded it for free from here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/794 I will try to contact the owner maybe can do it for me.

 
Tarik Aljanabi:

I downloaded it for free from here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/7999 I will try to contact the owner maybe can do it for me.

Yes, but you want a customized version.  Good luck.  Regards.
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