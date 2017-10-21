Phanthom Trades
whasup = -1; //--- go trading only for first tiks of new bar if(Volume[0]>1) whasup = 1;For a new bar test, Bars is unreliable (a refresh/reconnect can change number of bars on chart,) volume is unreliable (miss ticks,) Price is unreliable (duplicate prices and The == operand. - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum.) Always use time.
I disagree with making a new bar function, because it can only be called once per tick. A variable can be tested multiple times.
New candle - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
Thank you for responding whroeder1. If I am understanding right, you are saying that if I initialize a datetime variable, lets call it NewBar and change code to something like
whasup = 1;
//--- go trading only for first tiks of new bar
if(TimeCurrent()>NewBar) {whasup = -1; NewBar=(iTime(NULL,0,0)+PeriodSeconds());}
then that might solve the issue?
datetime bar=iTime(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1,0); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- compare if(bar!=iTime(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1,0)) { Print(" NEW BAR!"); bar=iTime(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1,0); } }
Thank Marco vd Heijden that does seem to be a simpler solution.
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Hello all, I an posting this in hopes someone can tell me the problem with this code. I have been writing EA's a few years now and in my efforts to find the cause of, or fix phanthom trades I came up with this template for EA's. When I say phanthom trade I mean when code specifies > or < but trades trigger at >= or <= and such. Although it seems to trade on time it also triggers an alert that the trade came from somewhere else. I have attached copy of source code please help.