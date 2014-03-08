expert based on MA crossing
gorbehnareh:
Hi .I want to write above programming .There is a problem but I cant find it.Can I write an indicator within an expert ? I want Ma crossing indicator be in expert space.How can I do it?expert +indicator in one space.
only when crossing happened Sell or Buy order do their work, not when fast MA be above or bottom of slow MA.and Buy order or sell order when operate that fast Ma be 10 point above or bottom of slow MA.
Is there someone know this EA programing.If you have this operator please put it for me.thanks
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Hi .I want to write above programming .There is a problem but I cant find it.Can I write an indicator within an expert ? I want Ma crossing indicator be in expert space.How can I do it?expert +indicator in one space.
only when crossing happened Sell or Buy order do their work, not when fast MA be above or bottom of slow MA.and Buy order or sell order when operate that fast Ma be 10 point above or bottom of slow MA.
Is there someone know this EA programing.If you have this operator please put it for me.thanks