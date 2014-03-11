You are building your "dream team" to create a highly lucrative EA. Who will you hire?

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  • 8% (12)
  • 9% (14)
  • 2% (4)
  • 7% (11)
  • 15% (24)
  • 16% (25)
  • 10% (16)
  • 9% (14)
  • 6% (9)
  • 1% (1)
  • 2% (3)
  • 1% (2)
  • 1% (2)
  • 1% (2)
  • 2% (3)
  • 8% (12)
  • 4% (6)
Total voters: 70
 
Maybe a Financial Engineer? :-)
 
Malacarne:
Maybe a Financial Engineer? :-)

You can select more than one, in this case a Quant and an Engineer.

I have to do this as we have infinite options and financial guys are the obvious answer.

 
  • one  obvious choice is left out, a person who is dealing with predictions based on mathematical models:  weatherman.
 
Uncle Sam
 
Cheerful poll =)
 

Mr Ben Bernanke and Mario Draghi.

Make a small contract with them and place orders just before they start to speak... :-)) 

 

A statistician would help me win rather than loose using cumulative statistical series.

 
graziani:
  • one  obvious choice is left out, a person who is dealing with predictions based on mathematical models:  weatherman.
Very good, maybe we can start a second round in the near future, with the most voted here and new good ideas like this. Thank you.
 
MetaSky:

A statistician would help me win rather than loose using cumulative statistical series.

Thank you for sharing, but what Statisticians can do regarding Black Swans?
Black swan theory - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
Black swan theory - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
  • en.wikipedia.org
The black swan theory or theory of black swan events is a metaphor that describes an event that comes as a surprise, has a major effect, and is often inappropriately rationalized after the fact with the benefit of hindsight. The disproportionate role of high-profile, hard-to-predict, and rare events that are beyond the realm of normal...
 
I would hire an advertiser to sell that algorithm  even if it is rubbish.
12
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