You are building your "dream team" to create a highly lucrative EA. Who will you hire?
- A good mathematician should be good in forex.
- Profit Generator EA results
- A career in stock trading
Maybe a Financial Engineer? :-)
Malacarne:
Maybe a Financial Engineer? :-)
Maybe a Financial Engineer? :-)
You can select more than one, in this case a Quant and an Engineer.
I have to do this as we have infinite options and financial guys are the obvious answer.
- one obvious choice is left out, a person who is dealing with predictions based on mathematical models: weatherman.
Uncle Sam
Cheerful poll =)
Mr Ben Bernanke and Mario Draghi.
Make a small contract with them and place orders just before they start to speak... :-))
A statistician would help me win rather than loose using cumulative statistical series.
graziani:Very good, maybe we can start a second round in the near future, with the most voted here and new good ideas like this. Thank you.
- one obvious choice is left out, a person who is dealing with predictions based on mathematical models: weatherman.
MetaSky:Thank you for sharing, but what Statisticians can do regarding Black Swans?
A statistician would help me win rather than loose using cumulative statistical series.
Black swan theory - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
- en.wikipedia.org
The black swan theory or theory of black swan events is a metaphor that describes an event that comes as a surprise, has a major effect, and is often inappropriately rationalized after the fact with the benefit of hindsight. The disproportionate role of high-profile, hard-to-predict, and rare events that are beyond the realm of normal...
I would hire an advertiser to sell that algorithm even if it is rubbish.
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