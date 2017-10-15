how to solve the Unintelligible fonts problem
It typical for a font mismatch like ASCII and unicode, ...
Carl Schreiber:
It typical for a font mismatch like ASCII and unicode, ...
It typical for a font mismatch like ASCII and unicode, ...
Thanks
but how can I solve this problem .
https://docs.mql4.com/en/check/mqlsetinteger
MQLSetInteger - Checkup - MQL4 Reference
- docs.mql4.com
The MQLSetInteger() function is intended to change current codepage in a running MQL4 program. This can be useful when the client terminal sets the default codepage that is different from the one used when the program was compiled. For example, an MQL4 program was compiled on a computer with Spanish locale, while it is running on a machine with...
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Hi
I want to use iCustom function in my EA so at first I need to know what it returns .
as today is Sunday I am using strategy tester.
I wrote an Alert() to see what is coming out from indicator.
and I saw this unusual fonts , how can I solve fonts problem ?