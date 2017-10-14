A dignified old software MT4, even without HLC Bar, really silent. Programming can not be achieved?
A dignified old software MT4, even without HLC Bar, really silent. Programming can not be achieved? If it can not be achieved, your garbage MT4 is simply too shame! Other trading software can be programmed to achieve the HLC Bar!
I'm afraid your English translation is so poor it is doesn't make sense. Perhaps you should try a different translator or ask you question in the forum of your native language.
A dignified old software MT4, even without HLC Bar, really silent. Programming can not be achieved? If it can not be achieved, your garbage MT4 is simply too shame! Other trading software can be programmed to achieve the HLC Bar!
It can easily be achieved.
It can easily be achieved.
Can you help me with it? Thank you!
Help you with what? "your English translation is so poor it is doesn't make sense." You must use simple language structure for mechanical translation.
If you want bar charts, click the button.
Help you with what? "your English translation is so poor it is doesn't make sense." You must use simple language structure for mechanical translation.
If you want bar charts, click the button.
I do not need Open! I need such a chart.
HLC Bar Chart Indicator - Indices - General - MQL5 programming forum
A lot of work for nothing. This was just discussed 20 days ago
HLC Bar Chart Indicator - Indices - General - MQL5 programming forum
A dignified old software MT4, even without HLC Bar, really silent. Programming can not be achieved? If it can not be achieved, your garbage MT4 is simply too shame! Other trading software can be programmed to achieve the HLC Bar!
Solved!
See https://www.mql5.com/zh/forum/217228
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A dignified old software MT4, even without HLC Bar, really silent. Programming can not be achieved? If it can not be achieved, your garbage MT4 is simply too shame! Other trading software can be programmed to achieve the HLC Bar!