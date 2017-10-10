Signal's Leverage

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[Deleted]  
What exectly happens when my account's leverage is diffrent than signal's leverage? Are trades made with signal's leverage?
 
facestabs:
  Are trades made with signal's leverage?

Of course not.

 
Yes, but your trades will be opened with different lot size.
Example is on this post.
[Deleted]  

One question. For example:

me balance: 1000usd lev 1:100

provider balance: 200usd lev 1:100

my balance ratio is 500%

provider opens 0.01lots and me 0.05 lots

and then my 0.05 lota is multplicated by my account's leverage ?

 
facestabs:

One question. For example:

me balance: 1000usd lev 1:100

provider balance: 200usd lev 1:100

my balance ratio is 500%

provider opens 0.01lots and me 0.05 lots

and then my 0.05 lota is multplicated by my account's leverage ?

  • Provider's leverage is 1:100;
    balance: 200 USD

  • Your leverage is 1:100 (same) ?
    and balance is 1000 USD 
Yes?

And what is your deposit load percentage? - 


percentage value of your deposit that can be used for following provider's signals. For example, if your balance is 10,000 USD and 90% is specified here, then 9,000 USD will be used for following the signals. This affects the calculation of volumes of the deals performed when following the signals. The volume is calculated proportionally. See "Signal Subscribers" section for more information. It is strongly not recommended to change the deposit load if you already have positions opened according to a signal. This will lead to correction of volume of the open positions (volume increase or partial close at the current market price).

How to Subscribe to a Signal - Trading Signals and Copy Trading - MetaTrader 5 Help
How to Subscribe to a Signal - Trading Signals and Copy Trading - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
If you want to copy trading operations performed by a provider, you should subscribe to a signal. A weekly or monthly fee may be charged for the subscription. A valid MQL5.community account is required for a signal subscription. Specify the account details in the platform settings, tab Community. If you do not have an account yet, please...
[Deleted]  

90%

[Deleted]  

Now I get it, thx a lot. :>

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