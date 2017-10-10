Signal's Leverage
- MT4 signals, volume size only 0,01
- Large or small Slippage, which is better?
- I cannot subscribe to some signals
Are trades made with signal's leverage?
Of course not.
One question. For example:
me balance: 1000usd lev 1:100
provider balance: 200usd lev 1:100
my balance ratio is 500%
provider opens 0.01lots and me 0.05 lots
and then my 0.05 lota is multplicated by my account's leverage ?
One question. For example:
me balance: 1000usd lev 1:100
provider balance: 200usd lev 1:100
my balance ratio is 500%
provider opens 0.01lots and me 0.05 lots
and then my 0.05 lota is multplicated by my account's leverage ?
- Provider's leverage is 1:100;
balance: 200 USD
- Your leverage is 1:100 (same) ?
and balance is 1000 USD
And what is your deposit load percentage? -
percentage value of your deposit that can be used for following provider's signals. For example, if your balance is 10,000 USD and 90% is specified here, then 9,000 USD will be used for following the signals. This affects the calculation of volumes of the deals performed when following the signals. The volume is calculated proportionally. See "Signal Subscribers" section for more information. It is strongly not recommended to change the deposit load if you already have positions opened according to a signal. This will lead to correction of volume of the open positions (volume increase or partial close at the current market price).
- www.metatrader5.com
90%
Now I get it, thx a lot. :>
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