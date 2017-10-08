Webrequest on page that initializes with javascript not working.
It's not HTML.
Marco vd Heijden:
It's not HTML.
It's not HTML.
But why when I inspected using ctrl+shift+i on chrome, i am getting what i wanted?
Maybe it inspects the generated document object, so after it has been generated.
Marco vd Heijden:
Maybe it inspects the generated document object, so after it has been generated.
Probably. Let me try otherwise.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
link:
If anyone has idea how to approach it, i would humbly appreciate.
The main page that i need i.e to get GBPUSD price and other things.
page initialization
Code snip:
Sorry about links: just use etoro/watchlist, i.e the web trader