VPS

New comment
 

Hello,


I purchased a VPS via MQL ($10/One Month).


I need to know the server information (IP, Username & Password).


Can someone help me out, please?


Thanks & Regards,

 

https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=vps&module=mql5_module_metatrader5

MQL5.Community
MQL5.Community
  • www.mql5.com
Searching is based on morphology and is insensitive to case. All letters, no matter of their case, will be processed as lowercase. By default, our search engine shows pages, that...
 
tradespros:

Hello,


I purchased a VPS via MQL ($10/One Month).


I need to know the server information (IP, Username & Password).


Can someone help me out, please?


Thanks & Regards,


You can see the information about the server you selected on your account:



for more information about HowTo - read this small article and the videos here.

New comment