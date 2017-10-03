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tradespros:
Hello,
I purchased a VPS via MQL ($10/One Month).
I need to know the server information (IP, Username & Password).
Can someone help me out, please?
Thanks & Regards,
You can see the information about the server you selected on your account:
for more information about HowTo - read this small article and the videos here.
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Hello,
I purchased a VPS via MQL ($10/One Month).
I need to know the server information (IP, Username & Password).
Can someone help me out, please?
Thanks & Regards,