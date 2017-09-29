can you help me create my script ?

New comment
 

Dear Members,



can you please tell me how to get the early bid price in a chart ?

upward arrow shows current position and downward arrow shows previous position. i want to get the bid value of backward any given time period.

 
You can use CopyTicks for that.  Regards-
Documentation on MQL5: Timeseries and Indicators Access / CopyTicks
Documentation on MQL5: Timeseries and Indicators Access / CopyTicks
  • www.mql5.com
[in]  The number of requested ticks. If the 'from' and 'count' parameters are not specified, all available recent ticks (but not more than 2000) will be written to ticks_array[]. The first call of CopyTicks() initiates synchronization of the symbol's tick database stored on the hard disk. If the local database does not provide all the requested...
New comment