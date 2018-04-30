Ea Doesn't Trade

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I downloaded and installed SAAD Scalper EA to my MT4, 

but it doesn't trade.

The AutoTrading button is on. 
"Allow automated trading" = yes

"Allow DLL inports" = yes


Here is a pic of my screen. Please help me set this up correctly. Thanks. 


[Deleted]  
sbmortimer:

I downloaded and installed SAAD Scalper EA to my MT4, 

but it doesn't trade.

The AutoTrading button is on. 
"Allow automated trading" = yes

"Allow DLL inports" = yes

Here is a pic of my screen. Please help me set this up correctly. Thanks. 

Contact the vendor and obtain support from them!
 
Fernando Carreiro:
Contact the vendor and obtain support from them!

Thank you, Fernando. 
I am waiting for a response from the vendor. Maybe someone reading this post can offer some help too. 

 
 I am having the same issues. It does not seem to execute any trades? Any suggestion? Do i need to configure anything?
 
You have a smilie face, it is doing what it was coded to do. Do you really expect an answer? We don't know your EA, or its parameters. There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
 
How does the script executes once it is installed? I kept all the default configuration allowed live trading. There is no execution as I let it run for the day? 
 

As what whroeder1 says.  Not enough info here to help.  It could trade one a month - how do we know?  Contact the Vendor

If you do want some help here at least provide a the Expert Log.  There are likely errors in it

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