How to find every single tick info ?
Hi
I need to collect ticks info.
I use some codes to calculate them .
there are 4 types of ticks :
Ascending Ask
descending Ask
Ascending Bid
descending Bid
( I don't know if there are ticks without motion or not ! )// please let me know if there are.
I'm collecting these 4 and add to each other and its usually equal with the Volume .
but some times it's count a little less and I think the problem can be with internet connection.
when connection's missing for 1 or two second we miss some ticks.
So I need to access to the ticks history , but I can't find something like what I need.
Due to the tick chart, I think there is some where collecting ticks info and we can get access to this info.
I need it , any help please?
You can use OnTick event. Then collect any data you need from elements of MqlTick structure.
Hi Mohammad Hossein Sadeghi
thanks , But I don't know how to use it.
I tried with MqlTick before but I couldn't find something helpful .
what do you mean by "You can use OnTick event" ?
I know Ontick as function and I don't know about events.
so I searched for event word and I find this page .
there was no Ontick event.
Would you please explain more ?
Hi Mohammad Hossein Sadeghi
thanks , But I don't know how to use it.
I tried with MqlTick before but I couldn't find something helpful .
what do you mean by "You can use OnTick event" ?
I know Ontick as function and I don't know about events.
so I searched for event word and I find this page .
there was no Ontick event.
Would you please explain more ?
The page you found describes function that set timer for OnTimer event, please read this page:
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/function/events
OnTick event is a function and it is fired every time new tick arrives in termianl.
- www.mql5.com
The page you found describes function that set timer for OnTimer event, please read this page:
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/function/events
OnTick event is a function and it is fired every time new tick arrives in termianl.
thank you Mohammad Hossein Sadeghi
Can you give me a small example ?
any help ?
I'm collecting these 4 and add to each other and its usually equal with the Volume .
but some times it's count a little less and I think the problem can be with internet connection.
when connection's missing for 1 or two second we miss some ticks.
So I need to access to the ticks history , but I can't find something like what I need.
Due to the tick chart, I think there is some where collecting ticks info and we can get access to this info.
No, the MT4 platform does not save ticks. If you need to access the tick history you should use MT5. In MT4 it is not possible. In MT4 all you can do is to save the tick information by yourself (with the help of an EA), but, as you said, you will never be able to save all the ticks (at certain times there are many ticks in a very short time and the EA you use to save them takes longer to run and you lose some ticks, and also you can lose connection with the broker or you can have cuts of your Internet connection, etc, etc).
Regards.
No, the MT4 platform does not save ticks. If you need to access the tick history you should use MT5. In MT4 it is not possible. In MT4 all you can do is to save the tick information by yourself (with the help of an EA), but, as you said, you will never be able to save all the ticks (at certain times there are many ticks in a very short time and the EA you use to save them takes longer to run and you lose some ticks, and also you can lose connection with the broker or you can have cuts of your Internet connection, etc, etc).
Regards.
Thank you very much Jose Francisco Casado Fernandez
Thank you very much Jose Francisco Casado Fernandez
No, the MT4 platform does not save ticks. If you need to access the tick history you should use MT5. In MT4 it is not possible. In MT4 all you can do is to save the tick information by yourself (with the help of an EA), but, as you said, you will never be able to save all the ticks (at certain times there are many ticks in a very short time and the EA you use to save them takes longer to run and you lose some ticks, and also you can lose connection with the broker or you can have cuts of your Internet connection, etc, etc).
Regards.
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Hi
I need to collect ticks info.
I use some codes to calculate them .
there are 4 types of ticks :
Ascending Ask
descending Ask
Ascending Bid
descending Bid
( I don't know if there are ticks without motion or not ! )// please let me know if there are.
I'm collecting these 4 and add to each other and its usually equal with the Volume .
but some times it's count a little less and I think the problem can be with internet connection.
when connection's missing for 1 or two second we miss some ticks.
So I need to access to the ticks history , but I can't find something like what I need.
Due to the tick chart, I think there is some where collecting ticks info and we can get access to this info.
I need it , any help please?