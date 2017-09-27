object of trendline
kuolung1967:The easiest way...
but can't ray to left cornor , how to do this
the objprop ray_right can set the line to right cornor
but can't ray to left cornor , how to do this
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsLines.mqh> void OnStart() { CChartObjectTrend trend; trend.Create(0,"trend",0,Time[0],Low[0],Time[20],High[20]); trend.RayLeft(true); }
Calling ObjectSet...
ObjectSetInteger(m_chart_id,m_name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT,true)
nicholishen:
The easiest way...
The easiest way...
Calling ObjectSet...
Need to add, at the end :
trend.Detach();
Alain Verleyen:Only if you want the line to persist on the chart after the program ends. Most of the time I'm using these in an expert or indicator and I want objects to delete themselves.
Need to add, at the end :
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the objprop ray_right can set the line to right cornor
but can't ray to left cornor , how to do this