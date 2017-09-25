Backtesting on my EA got a problem, HELP!

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 What is the problem? Please HELP!

 
Nortrom:

 What is the problem? Please HELP!

A bug at line 3071 of fayv.mq4.
 

Sir can you help me how to edit it or fix?

 
 
Nortrom:

Sir can you help me how to edit it or fix?

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Can you help modify this indicator?

Alain Verleyen, 2017.08.29 12:34

Welcome,

Usually people who can't code don't receive free help on this forum, though it could happen if you are lucky, be patient.

Programmers (any programmers) are coding for free:

  • if it is interesting for them personally, or
  • if it is interesting for many members of this forum.

other options :

  • If you show your attempts and describe well your problem, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
  • If you don't want to learn to code, nothing bad, you can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (sometimes free also).
  • Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.

Good luck.


Who coded this EA ?
 
Alain Verleyen:

Who coded this EA ?

i have forex builder sir. iupload the ea check it sir.

Files:
fayv.mq4  251 kb
 

OMG

I suggest you go and ask forexsb for help.
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