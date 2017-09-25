Backtesting on my EA got a problem, HELP!
Nortrom:A bug at line 3071 of fayv.mq4.
What is the problem? Please HELP!
Sir can you help me how to edit it or fix?
Nortrom:
Sir can you help me how to edit it or fix?
Who coded this EA ?
other options :
Good luck.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Can you help modify this indicator?
Alain Verleyen, 2017.08.29 12:34
Welcome,
Usually people who can't code don't receive free help on this forum, though it could happen if you are lucky, be patient.
Programmers (any programmers) are coding for free:
- if it is interesting for them personally, or
- if it is interesting for many members of this forum.
other options :
- If you show your attempts and describe well your problem, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
- If you don't want to learn to code, nothing bad, you can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (sometimes free also).
- Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.
Good luck.
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What is the problem? Please HELP!