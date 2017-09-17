Could not locate a symbol
after installing MT4, i could not find USTBOND among the list of my symbols. how do i go about it
- how to locating a symbol quickly?
- MT4 loading issues?
- 14MA/BrainTrend Sign/Barry Level
Caleb A Sadah: after installing MT4, i could not find USTBOND among the list of my symbols. how do i go about it
You need to open an account (demo or real) with a Broker that offers that symbol.
Caleb A Sadah:
after installing MT4, i could not find USTBOND among the list of my symbols. how do i go about it
after installing MT4, i could not find USTBOND among the list of my symbols. how do i go about it
Yes, you can open several demo accounts with the brokers to see their symbols, and find what you are looking for.
For example - I opened few accounts (MT5) and found similar symbol:
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